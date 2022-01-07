Cuban citizen arrested in Owego on 28 felony fraud charges, released on bail reform

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cuban citizen was arrested in Owego on 28 felony fraud charges and released under the New York State Bail Reform law.

Owego Police say Eric Machet Riscart, 31, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2022, after a six month investigation into the use of fraudulent credit cards used to purchase diesel fuel in large quantities. Police say Machet Riscart was using 28 fraudulent cards to purchase the fuel, which he was placing into a 400 gallon hidden compartment tank in the rear of his pickup truck.

Owego Police say Machet Riscart entered the United States from Mexico and has ties to Miami and New Jersey.

Machet Riscart was charged with 28 counts of Possession of Forged Instruments in the 2nd degree – Class D Felonies, Possession of Burglary Tools – Class A Misdemeanor and 5 counts of Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanors.

Machet Riscart was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court before Nichols Justice Grinage, who released him on his own recognizance under New York State Bail Reform.

Owego Police were assisted by New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation Police and Vestal Police Department.