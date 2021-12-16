Chemung County Executive Chris Moss launches re-election campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has officially launched his re-election campaign for county executive.

Moss announced his re-election bid alongside Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman in a video released on Thursday.

Then-Chemung County Sheriff Moss received about 54 percent of the vote in 2018 in a three-person race against Michael Krusen and Jerome Emmanuel.

Moss served as the Chemung County Sheriff from 2006-18 and ran for Lt. Governor in 2014 with Rob Astorino. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moss served as the head of the Southern Tier COVID-19 control board.

Following Congressman Tom Reed’s announcement in early 2021 that he would not seek re-election Moss told 18 News he was considering a run for Reed’s seat, but noted his intentions to run for re-election as County Executive.

When asked in March if he would consider running for the 23rd Congressional District seat, Moss said “Congressman Reed has 18-20 months left in his term, I think there’s lots of time to make an informed decision.”

The 2022 general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.