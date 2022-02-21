NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Salvage operations are underway in the Atlantic Ocean after a vehicle transport ship headed for Rhode Island burst into flames last week. At last check, the 650-foot-long ship, Felicity Ace, was still adrift in the middle of the ocean, about 100 miles from the Azores.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to Rhode Island but it’s unlikely it will ever make it. About 1,500 vehicles on board the ship were to be offloaded at the port, according to Quonset Development Corp. spokesman David Preston, who told NEWS10’s sister station in Rhode Island that they were expecting Volkswagens, Audis, Porsches, and Bentleys.

It’s thought that the ship had about four to five thousand vehicles on board, one of which belongs to Massachusetts car dealer Ernie Boch Jr. “I had ordered a Bentley,” he said. “When I saw it on social that the ship was in flames, and the types of vehicles that were on it, I said, ‘No way the vehicle I ordered could be on it!’ Sure enough, it was.”

On Monday, firefighters were still working to put out the fire and a Portuguese port official told Reuters it will be a difficult operation due to the lithium-ion batteries inside vehicles on the ship. Crews can’t put out the fire with water because it could make the ship unstable, and due to the dangerous conditions on the burning ship, they’re forced to fight the flames from the outside.

The Portuguese navy rushed to rescue the 22 crew members from the burning ship on Wednesday. No one was injured. The incident could have a major impact on the car industry amid ongoing supply chain issues, according to Boch. He said losing all of the vehicles would be devastating to the industry, but he predicts the car industry issues will get better as the year goes on.

“When the inventory comes up, prices go down,” he said. “There are deals to be had. You just have to be careful. You have to shop around.”

It’s unclear how many vehicles were damaged or whether any of the cargo can be saved.