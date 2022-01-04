Bryan Ashline: New information released after Steuben County murderer pronounced dead in prison

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has released new information after convicted Steuben County murderer Bryan Ashline died while serving a life sentence in Clinton Correctional Facility.

According to DOCCS, Ashline was pronounced dead at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, at Clinton Correctional Facility after receiving emergency medical attention.

Ashline’s official cause of death will be determined and released by the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, though county laws may limit what information is released regarding the cause of death.

A DOCCS spokesperson tells 18 News that any death that appears other than natural causes or from a known medical condition is “thoroughly investigated by New York State Police and DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations.”

All deaths in DOCCS’ facilities are reviewed by the State Commission of Correction.

Ashline was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Trieste Clayton and their 3-month-old son Xavier in Bath back in 2010.

Ashline was convicted of two counts of Murder in the 1st degree, one count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree.