Brownie Batter Donut returns to Dunkin’

Northeast News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A loveable sweet treat has returned to Dunkin’ just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Dunkin’ announced on February 2 that for Valentine’s Day this year, it is bringing back two of its fan-favorite bakery items.

This includes its Brownie Batter Donut, which is chocolate frosted and filled with brownie batter, and its Cupid’s Choice donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and top with strawberry-flavored icing.

The coffee-house chain is also offering Valentine’s Day drinks. This year, Dunkin’ will offer a Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte and a Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

All seasonal items were officially made available at Dunkin’ restaurants on February 2, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19