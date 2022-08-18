DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May.

New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class “B” felony

Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a class “C” felony

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first Degree, a class “E” felony

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree, misdemeanor

Driving While Impaired by Drugs, misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, misdemeanor

The arrest stems after an investigation into a head-on crash that occurred on May 26, 2022, on State Highway 23 in the town of Davenport. Troopers responded to the collision at approximately 4:00 a.m., which involved a minivan and a tractor trailer. Bright was operating the minivan and was airlifted to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Bright’s passenger, Stacey M. Stachow, age 43 of Meredith died at the scene of the crash. The operator of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Bright was located by Troopers on August 17, 2022, and processed at SP Oneonta. He was arraigned at the Hamden Town Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail.