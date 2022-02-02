Army begins separating soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Dec. 16, 2020, south of Seattle. The Army says 98% of its active duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week’s deadline for the shots. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The U.S. Army has officially begun separating soldiers from service who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was announced on February 2 under a directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. According to this directive, commanders are to begin the process for involuntary administrative separation against any Soldier who has refused the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and does not have an approved or pending exemption request.

This directive applies to regular Army Soldiers, reserve-component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty and cadets.

“Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” Secretary Wormuth said in a press release. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

Under this directive, soldiers who are separated due to the refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine, will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay. They may also be subject to recoupment or any unearned special or incentive pay.

However, soldier who will complete their separation retirement, or begin transition leave on or before July 1, 2022, will be granted a temporary exemption and is permitted to complete their separation or retirement.

Unvaccinated Soldiers who have requested medical exemption or religious accommodations are also temporarily exempt from this directive while their requests are under review.

Also on February 2, the Army confirmed that it has not yet involuntarily separated any SOldier for refusing the order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of January 26, U.S. Army commanders have relived six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,073 general officer written reprimands to Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.