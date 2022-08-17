ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.

Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing.

During the initial investigation it was learned that a

delivery person was stabbed once in the left shoulder, sustaining a nonlife-threatening injury.

The assailant is unknown to the victim and is described as a black male, late teen’s to early 20’s, no facial hair, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants. The

suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival headed southwest towards Fulton St.

This attack occurred just days after another delivery driver was stabbed while waiting to pick up an order on W. Green St.



The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department encourages witnesses to this stabbing to contact the Ithaca Police Department

via any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips