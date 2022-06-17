SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WWLP) – New Hampshire State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two children who were abducted Thursday night.

Chance and Alaina Wilson were taken from 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, New Hampshire at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is 34-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, their biological mother. According to New Hampshire State Police, the children lived with their grandmother, who has custody of them. State Police say that it appears they have been removed through the window of the home and Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

MAP: Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, NH

Chance Wilson Missing

Chance Wilson is described as an eight-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’6″ to 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 68 pounds.

Alaina Wilson Missing

Alaina Wilson is an 11-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’1″ to 5’2″ tall and weighs about 96 pounds.

Suspect: Kaileigh Nichols

Kaileigh Nichols (New Hampshire State Police)

Stock photo of 2009 Honda Civic 4 door – (New Hampshire State Police)

The suspect, Kaileigh Nichols, is a 34-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was seen traveling in a grey 2009 Honda Civic with a Maine veterans’ license plate number 2827A7. New Hampshire State Police say Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues.

Massachusetts State Police note that currently, this AMBER Alert has only been issued in New Hampshire, and there is not an active AMBER Alert in Massachusetts. Residents, however, are asked to be on the lookout and call with any information.

(Massachusetts State Police)

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911.