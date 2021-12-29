AAA: Avoid drunk driving, plan ahead this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As New Year’s Eve is known for its festivities, officials continue to voice concerns regarding impaired driving.

AAA Western and Central New York is encouraging motorists to be “extra vigilant” this New Year’s to celebrate the holiday responsibility.

According to AAA, over 10,000 people are killed in alcohol-related traffic deaths every year. The agency said to avoid life-risking incidents this New Year’s Eve plan ahead with a designated driver and not drink and drive.

“Abstaining from alcohol and substances or having a safe ride home are two options that allow revelers to enjoy the holidays while being responsible,” AAA said. “It’s imperative that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired.”

AAA said that even by drinking one 12-ounce beer in one hour, inhibitions are lowered. For a 150-pound adult, coordination can start to be affected and one’s Blood Alcohol Content will start to rise. Reaction times are slowed after two drinks, and judgment may not be sound after three.

Officials also voiced concerns regarding drug impaired driving, including marijuana in New York State. AAA Western and Central New York President and CEO Anthony B. Spada said this is a growing problem.

“Marijuana, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications all lead to impairment and create dangerous, life-threatening situations on our roadways when users get behind the wheel,” Spada said in a press release. “AAA’s message to drivers: you cannot drive safely while you are impaired.”

More information on how to stay safe on the roads this holiday can be found on the AAA website.