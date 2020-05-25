Northeast Kidney Foundation virtual walks

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Northeast Kidney Foundation will hold its annual Rick Raspante Memorial Walk/Run and the Tri-City Walk for Kidneys virtually. The event will be open to participants until July 31.

All participants and those who raise $100 will receive a “quaranteam” t-shirt. For every $300 raised, participants will also receive a $100 gift certificate to a restaurant or retail store of their choice. Proof of time can be submitted for a finisher medal and t-shirt.

“One out of every three are at risk for kidney disease. We have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the kidney community and all indications are that those that had no previous kidney ailments, if they were afflicted with the virus, there may be long term kidney complications. We need the support now more than ever. Kidney disease does not stop because of a virus and support is so necessary at the local level,” said Northeast Kidney Foundation CEO, Carol LaFleur.

Participants can register on the foundations website.

LATEST STORIES