Northeast Grocery appoints new CEO after retirement of Scott Grimmett

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32, announced the retirement of CEO Scott Grimmett Wednesday. Former Tops Chairman Frank Curci has been named to the vacant position.

Grimmett is concluding a 48-year career in the grocery industry. After 10 years at Price Chopper/Market 32, several of them spent working diligently on the merger between Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets and then putting in place the people and processes to ensure the new company’s success during its first year, Grimmett recently informed the NGI board that he felt this was the right time for him to retire. Grimmett will work with Curci to ensure a smooth transition of the CEO position.

“We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have Scott Grimmett lead us through the merger process and develop the strategies and plans to move the company forward,” said NGI Board Co-Chair Jerry Golub. “First at Price Chopper/Market 32 and most recently at NGI, Scott has shown exceptional leadership qualities and vision. We wish him the best as he retires.”

Curci has worked in the retail grocery industry for 40 years, during which he held C-suite leadership positions with multiple grocery organizations. Among other valued experiences, Curci spent 14 years as the CEO of Tops, building the organization from the ground up after it separated away from Ahold. He has also undertaken several strategic initiatives that grew the Tops business- like the acquisition of 79 Penn Traffic stores in 2010 and 21 Grand Union stores in 2012.

Curci, who is also an NGI board member, worked together with Grimmett during the merger process and is intimately familiar with the plans in place to move the company forward. “I’m excited about the future of this company and implementing the plans Scott and I have put in place,” said Curci. “With our now-combined footprint of nearly 300 stores, we are better positioned to leverage increased value for customers; advance shared opportunities for innovation; and fortify the depth of our expanded workforce, community, and trade partnerships, making us stronger and more competitive.”

The headquarters for NGI are in Schenectady, and Curci will work from those offices. Blaine Bringhurst serves as president of the Price Chopper/Market 32 business and John Persons as president of the Tops Markets business. Dave Langless, formerly the chief financial officer of Tops, serves as NGI’s CFO.

Grimmett’s retirement, and the transition to a new NGI CEO, will take place in February.