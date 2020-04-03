Northeast Face Shield Project looking for volunteers

NEWS10 – Facebook groups all over the country are giving their best efforts to help during these times. Now, one group of skiers is making a difference of off the slopes.

The Northeast Skiology Facebook group, which is run by Niskayuna resident, Matt Brambles, has over 10,000 followers and has now turned their focus to helping those in the medical field.

It’s called the Northeast Face Shield Project and is now a volunteer group, creating face-shields for medical staff and hospitals. The nine-state project is utilizing 3D printing, which creates a reusable 3D printed head-piece and a clear P-V-C cover, both of which can be cleaned and disinfected?

Over 50 volunteers have come together since it’s launch on Tuesday and they’ve raised over $3,000 for funding material. These volunteers range from doing the actual printing to collecting them all and making deliveries to the hospitals.

They say every $10 in donations can help close to 10 healthcare workers for an entire week and they’re looking for more volunteers to help shine a light for many.

“Each one of these cost about a dollar to make, just to buy filament to print with, to pay gas for drivers and secondly if you have a 3D printer we’re looking for people to print,” 3D printing volunteer, Max Corbett said. “If you have a printer, you can download the file from his website and start printing these. Then a regional coordinator will reach out and come and pick those up from you so we can get them to the people that need them.”

If you would like to either donate or volunteer, click here.