Northbound I-787 on-ramp at Exit 6 Menands scheduled for closure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The northbound I-787 on-ramp at Exit 6 in Menands is scheduled to be closed from May 26-June 25 as the Department of Transportation resurfaces the pavement and performs work to add a connector to the Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail.

A detour will reroute motorists to Route 32, then eastbound on Route 378 so they can access the northbound I-787 via Exit 7.

Up-to-date travel information can be found here or by calling 511.

