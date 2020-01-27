North Troy Price Chopper to close

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Golub Corporation announced Monday that the North Troy Price Chopper at 865 2nd Avenue will close permanently on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

All 72 employees have been offered comparable positions at one of the company’s nearby stores.

There are stores in Brunswick, Hudson Valley Plaza, Latham and Watervliet near the North Troy location.

“After thoroughly reviewing the store’s current and future viability, as well as the operational challenges related to the floodplain, we concluded that closure is the appropriate action to take,” said Mona Golub, the chain’s vice president of public relations and consumer services.