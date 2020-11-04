North Greenbush student’s artwork included in new book by J.K. Rowling

NORTH GREENBUSH (NEWS10) – Woodland Hill Montessori student Isla Besha, was named the winner in a Scholastic illustration competition. The student’s artwork will be included in J.K Rowling’s book, The Ickabog, due out November 10.

Artwork for The Ickabog by Woodland Hill Montessori student Isla Besha

Children’s publishing company Scholastic announced 34 total winners in a competition of over 42,000 entries from the United States and Canada. Isla Besha, a 7th grader at Woodland Hill Montessori, will receive a copy of the published book containing her artwork, signed by J.K. Rowling.

Woodland Hill Montessori School will receive $650 worth of Scholastic children’s books for their library. According to the school, Isla’s parents are very proud and excited for her.

In a prepared statement the President of Scholastic’s Trade Division commented:

“With over 42,000 entries submitted, it’s been incredibly exciting to see all the wonderfully imaginative hand-drawn illustrations by talented children who were inspired by the rich storytelling, powerful and positive themes, and delightful cast of characters in The Ickabog.” Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic’s Trade Division

The Ickabog was written over ten years ago by J.K. Rowling as a bedtime story for her younger children. The author shared the work over the summer to help entertain children, parents, and caregivers confined at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.