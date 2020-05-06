North Greenbush Police warning residents about local paving scam

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush Police are warning residents of a paving scam in the area.

Police say on Tuesday they responded to a complaint of a grand larceny that had happened as a result of a driveway paving scam. They say a victim was approached by individuals offering to repave their driveway since they had asphalt left over from a job in the neighborhood.

Police say the victim agreed and was charged $5,500. The pavement was reportedly laid down very thin and not applied correctly. Through an investigation, detectives say the individuals involved in the incident are suspected of doing the same thing at multiple locations throughout the Capital Region. They say the exorbitant cost and substandard work are trademarks for this type of scam which classify it as a criminal matter.

“This is a pretty typical scam,” said Chief David Keevern. He urged residents to be cautious of

anyone approaching them offering services or merchandise. There is a Town law prohibiting

door-to-door sales without a permit. “We urge residents to avoid interacting with any individuals

going door-to-door and call the police,” Chief Keevern said. “Do your homework on the

company and verify that they are reliable before any money is transferred or contracts are signed.

There are many reputable paving companies in the area to choose from.”

An investigation is reportedly ongoing and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center is being used as a resource for connecting all local agencies with similar reports.

LATEST STORIES