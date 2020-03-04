North Greenbush police release victim’s name in fatal crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush Police Chief David Keevern has released the name of the victim in the crash on Route 4 on Monday evening.

The victim was Lama Lupuku, a 61-year-old man who last lived at Oak Hill. Police knew Lupuku’s identity early in the investigation but would not publically release it until his family was duly notified.

Two different individuals have come forward to tell police they may have been the driver who hit Lupuku. Both say they did not know what they had hit, and did not suspect hitting a person until Tuesday. Both voluntarily went to police, who say they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Keevern says the investigation continues as another vehicle may be involved.

LATEST STORIES: