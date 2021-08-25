Police: Avoid Palladino Lane in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush police are asking people to avoid the area of Palladino Lane after receiving a report of a subject with a gun inside a residence and is believed to be a threat to himself or others.
Colonie Police and Troy Police are also on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
