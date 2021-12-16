North Greenbush man arrested in Main Ave. assault

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police arrested Logan Swedick, 27, of North Greenbush, following an investigation into an incident that had occurred on December 15. Officers say at around 1 p.m., they responded to a report of a fight at the Raizada Fuels gas station on Main Avenue.

According to police, witnesses said a man, later identified as Swedick, yelled at a female customer and told her that he would shoot her if she hit his car. The incident escalated further when Swedick then made the same threat to another male customer, both of whom he didn’t know.

Officers had observed Swedick attempting to leave while witnesses indicated he started the fight. Police say Swedick approached the male and started punching him, causing injury. Officers attempted to take Swedick into custody when he allegedly backed into a parked police cruiser causing damage before leaving the

lot.

The vehicle was abandoned a short distance away when police initiated a search for Swedick. During their investigation, evidence suggested Swedick may have entered a residence to avoid police.

Police focused their investigation at a residence on the corner of Main Avenue and Rhodes Avenue. The SWAT Team was called to assist to search the residence which closed off a portion of Main Ave., to all traffic. Swedick was discovered not to be in the immediate area and refused to surrender to officers when contacted they said.

Officers say the abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of several narcotics, a loaded shotgun, and a handgun. Swedick finally turned himself into North Greenbush Police.

Charges:

Second degree and third degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third degree criminal Mischief (felony)

Third degree assault (misdemeanor)

Second degree resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Two counts, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Two counts, second degree harassment (violation)

In addition, Swedick was given traffic tickets for unsafe backing, leaving the scene of property damage auto accidents, and unsafe turns. He has been arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to the custody of Rensselaer County Jail on $25,000 bail. He is due to return to that court at a later date