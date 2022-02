NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush has declared a snow emergency following Friday morning’s snowstorm. The snow emergency started at 6 a.m. on Friday, February 25, and will run until 9 p.m. on Friday.

The declaration allows town crews to take whatever steps necessary to protect lives and maintain the town. Several communities have declared a snow emergency in response to Friday’s storm.