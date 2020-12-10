North Creek train caboose transformed into a tour of holiday magic

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Country hamlet of North Creek is welcoming back some of its usual traffic, with Gore Mountain up and running again. Even so, like any other community, it’s felt COVID-19’s impact through its downtown.

At the North Creek Depot Museum, a spark of holiday cheer to combat that impact has been ignited, inside a historic railway car dating back to the 1930s.

Young area volunteers are guiding families through the caboose this weekend, Dec. 11 and 12, for a second weekend of Christmas exhibits and facts about what it was like to ride a train on the railway. The last trains set wheel upon the depot-adjacent tracks in 2018, and museum members Linda and Mike Quintavalle jumped at the chance to purchase the caboose as a part of their area’s history.

The caboose is open for visits from 5 to 7 p.m. this weekend.

The museum itself has spent its year off in the midst of renovations. Housed in the former North Creek train depot, it now plays host to model trains representing the railroad itself and its 90-year history. 2020 marks the museum’s 20th year in operation.

The museum also has a place in the national register of historic places, as the location where President Teddy Roosevelt learned he had become president.

