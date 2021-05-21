North Creek inn celebrating a year since renovated reopening this weekend

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Phoenix Inn in North Creek is celebrating a year since it reopened, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Saturday, a year since that unusual opening will be celebrated as the “Rebirth of the Phoenix,” with doors opening at noon for dining and live music.

Visitors will receive a token at the door that grants 10 percent discounts on dining and rooms, valid anytime in 2021.

The inn is a reborn community icon for North Creek, as a complete renovation of the former Copperfield Inn, which had fallen into some disrepair before owner Diana Espalza purchased it in late 2019.

Repairs to the historic building have included complete renovations to the roof and some rooms. The Trappers Tavern restaurant onsite has also reopened since Espalza took over.