North County Weekend Calendar: A fast weekend for ‘Slow Food’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival has plenty more show to show this weekend, with performances of the dinner comedy “Slow Food” set at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Families can also enjoy something for the kids at City Park, where “Cinderella Goes Disco” is set for noon on Friday as this year’s Kids PB&J Cafe.
A cool and rainy July is enjoying some sun this weekend, too, but not too much heat. Friday and Saturday are expected to partly sunny with highs of 70 and 73, respectively, with a bit more rain on the way alongside a 72 degree high come Sunday.
This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar:
Lake George Art and Craft Festival
- What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.
- When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 30
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Cinderella Goes Disco”
- What: Adirondack Theatre Festival children’s show, weather permitting. Free for all.
- When: Noon Friday, July 30
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls
Washington County Band at Parks-Bentley Place
- What: Free outdoor concert (donations accepted) hosted by the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls. The band’s first concert since 2019.
- When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30
- Where: Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd., South Glens Falls
Concerts by the Park: North & South Dakotas
- What: Final free outdoor concert as part of a concert series organized by the Park Theater. Hosted at the Crandall Park Bandshell.
- When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Slow Food”
- What: Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Churney Gurney Mountain Bike & Trail Run Race
- What: 4th annual 5 mile trail race showcasing Gurney Lane area trails. All proceeds from the race benefit the Camp Under the Woods summer camp, for children on the autism spectrum. Includes music and prizes. Free admission for racers.
- When: Registration open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 30; Continues onsite until 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Park, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury
Run Fast for Flint 5K
- What: 4th annual 5k race in Greenwich. Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m. Those who wish to can participate remotely as well. All funds benefit the Mari Copeny Clean Water Fund and other water funds benefitting Flint, Michigan. $25 entry fee.
- When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 31
- Where: Greenwich High School, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich
Living History: The Sound of 1776
- What: The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence.
- When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga
Ticonderoga StreetFest 2021
- What: Shopping, sales and live entertainment with a variety of vendors, including a farmers market and children’s activities, all downtown in Ticonderoga.
- When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga
Shriner/Masonic Family Day
- What: Family day including learning about the history of local Masons and Shriners, along with bounce houses, clowns, face painting and games. Masonic charities will be represented, including Springfield and Boston Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Medical Research Institute and the Oriental Shriner Patient Transportation Unit.
- When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Lake George Art and Craft Festival
- What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.
- When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Author on the Porch: Cheryl Elton
- What: Author Cheryl Elton gives a talk from her time as an author, freelance writer, speaker and blogger. Elton has a history of work in Christian ministry. Her new release is “Moments with the Master: Discovering Joy in His Presence.” Free admission.
- When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
Adirondack Theatre Festival: Slow Food
- What: Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets.
- When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Saturday night concerts: Men o’ War Balladeers
- What: One of five free concerts hosted by Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, outdoor on the lawn. Audiences are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education, 25 East Main St., Cambridge
Marty Wendell at Little Theater on the Farm
- What: Little Theater on the Farm hosts Rockabilly Hall of Fame Member Marty Wendell, and his tour band. $10 general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward
Luzerne Music student showcases
- What: Luzerne music chamber showcase. Live on Facebook.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31
- Where: Facebook Live
Glens Falls “Pitch In & Pull!” campaign begins
- What: The City of Glens Falls invites residents, building owners and business owners to pitch in and pull weeds in the city during the month of August, and share their pulls on social media.
- When: Aug. 1-31
- Where: Glens Falls
Living History: The Sound of 1776
- What: The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence.
- When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1
- Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga
Lake George Art and Craft Festival
- What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.
- When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Luzerne Music Symphony Orchestra concert
- What: Luzerne Music Center orchestra performance. Live on Facebook.
- When: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1
- Where: Facebook Live