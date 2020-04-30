North County HUD funding to help landlords and residents

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced $267,232 in HUD funding to communities in the NY-21 district.

For communities like Glens Falls, that money will go towards expanding section 8 housing, as well as aiding landlords in both renovation projects and financial support.

The full list of municipalities who have received funding:

Plattsburgh Housing Authority – $24,746

Herkimer Housing Authority – $5,956

Saratoga Springs Housing Authority – $9,136

Gloversville Housing Authority – $27,746

Whitehall Housing Authority – $3,894

Glens Falls Housing Authority – $108,746

Harrietstown Housing Authority – $15,550

Dolgeville Housing Authority – $1,952

Town of Hadley – $4,592

City of Johnstown – $10,970

Town of Corinth – $4,294

Town of Jay – $3,478

Village of Corinth – $10,834

Town of Stillwater – $15,600

Village of Ballston Spa – $19,738

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Latest stories