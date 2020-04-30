GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced $267,232 in HUD funding to communities in the NY-21 district.
For communities like Glens Falls, that money will go towards expanding section 8 housing, as well as aiding landlords in both renovation projects and financial support.
The full list of municipalities who have received funding:
- Plattsburgh Housing Authority – $24,746
- Herkimer Housing Authority – $5,956
- Saratoga Springs Housing Authority – $9,136
- Gloversville Housing Authority – $27,746
- Whitehall Housing Authority – $3,894
- Glens Falls Housing Authority – $108,746
- Harrietstown Housing Authority – $15,550
- Dolgeville Housing Authority – $1,952
- Town of Hadley – $4,592
- City of Johnstown – $10,970
- Town of Corinth – $4,294
- Town of Jay – $3,478
- Village of Corinth – $10,834
- Town of Stillwater – $15,600
- Village of Ballston Spa – $19,738
More on coronavirus
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Latest stories
- North County HUD funding to help landlords and residents
- Local hospital testing new coronavirus treatment
- Murder charge dropped against Albany man
- House Republicans question committee to oversee coronavirus response
- Senator proposes creation of ‘Health Force’ to get the unemployed back to work