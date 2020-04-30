1  of  2
Breaking News
Rensselaer County to open county-run coronavirus testing site Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

North County HUD funding to help landlords and residents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced $267,232 in HUD funding to communities in the NY-21 district.

For communities like Glens Falls, that money will go towards expanding section 8 housing, as well as aiding landlords in both renovation projects and financial support.

The full list of municipalities who have received funding:

  • Plattsburgh Housing Authority – $24,746
  • Herkimer Housing Authority – $5,956
  • Saratoga Springs Housing Authority – $9,136
  • Gloversville Housing Authority – $27,746
  • Whitehall Housing Authority – $3,894
  • Glens Falls Housing Authority – $108,746
  • Harrietstown Housing Authority – $15,550
  • Dolgeville Housing Authority – $1,952
  • Town of Hadley – $4,592
  • City of Johnstown – $10,970
  • Town of Corinth – $4,294
  • Town of Jay – $3,478
  • Village of Corinth – $10,834
  • Town of Stillwater – $15,600
  • Village of Ballston Spa – $19,738

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak