GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is a special time for the Zonta Club of Glens Falls. At City Park, artisans set up tables to show up their hand-crafted goods, and live music fills the air, as a gift to every mom who pays a visit.

Zonta’s annual Arts, Crafts & Curiosities Fair returns Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14. The fair will welcome vendors, food trucks and booths, plant and gift sales, and a book sale hosted by Crandall Public Library. Kids’ activities and live music will populate the park, so moms can celebrate the day with little ones of any age.

If you want to show off your own pottery, baked goods, or any number of other items, it’s not too late. Signups are open for the craft fair until May 1, via online form to be brought to Judith Hillis at 47 Sanford St. in Glens Falls.

The Zonta Club of Glens Falls is part of Zonta International, a global organization that works to empower women through community service and advocacy in communities. The international organization was established in 1919.