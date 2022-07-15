The Zerbini Family Circus is bringing fun times under the big top to Ticonderoga on July 16. (Photo: Zerbini Family Circus)

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Zerbini Family Circus is bringing fun times under the big top to Ticonderoga on July 16. High-flying performers are set to take the stage on Saturday, in the vacant lot across from Tony’s of Ticonderoga, located at 1186 Route 9N.

The circus showtimes are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The whole family will enjoy a 90-minute spectacular in general admission bleacher seats.

Doors open one hour before the show. Both cash and credit will be accepted at the door. You can also reserve your tickets online ahead of time, on the Zerbini Family Circus website.