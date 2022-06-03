HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES announced the appointment of a new District Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Turina Parker is stepping up to the position from her previous post as Assistant Superintendent for Educational and Support Programs.

Dr. Turina Parker

Dr. Parker is expected to be officially selected at WSWHE BOCES’ next board meeting on June 8. She will then begin her duties as the BOCES district’s new superintendent effective Aug. 16.

“Dr. Parker has demonstrated the ability to lead and work cooperatively across the region,” WSWHE BOCES President John A. Rieger said in an announcement on Friday. “We are confident that Dr. Parker will build on our successes, fulfill our strategic plans, and provide a vision that will take the organization to the next level and provide even stronger support and opportunities for the education of our children and the school districts that we serve.”

Dr. Parker will replace current District Superintendent of Schools James Dexter, who is set to retire in August. Dexter has spent 12 years working with WSWHE BOCES.

“I am honored to serve the BOCES in this new capacity,” said Dr. Parker. “As District Superintendent, I plan to nurture our valued partnerships with the component school districts and the community to provide opportunities for student success and local workforce development.”

Dr. Parker’s career includes 14 years of service with WSWHE BOCES, where she has served as Principal for Special Programs, Executive Principal, and Executive Director for Educational and Support Programs. She also teaches as an adjunct at SUNY Plattsburgh.

WSWHE BOCES’ search for a new superintendent started early in the year. Community feedback was included in the process, through a survey that gathered nearly 200 responses. Dr. Parker emerged from a list of four final candidates.