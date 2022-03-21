SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren-Saratoga-Washington-Hamilton Essex BOCES (WSWHE BOCES) gives high school students opportunities to experience trade industries, and build skills in hands-on technical fields that they otherwise might not be able to. That also means opening the door for students who might not know what opportunities are available to them.

Later this month, WSWHE BOCES is hosting a Women in Trades Expo, to introduce girls in high school to potential future careers that aren’t out of reach, despite female employees not traditionally being associated with them. The expo, set for March 30, will give attending students an opportunity to learn about trade careers where female employees have just as much of a place as men.

Careers focused on include construction, wiring, auto technology, machine technology, welding and HVAC skills. A variety of companies will be exhibiting, including Barton Mines, Curtis Lumber, Fort Miller Group, the U.S. Air Force and Teakwood Builders, among others.

“It’s important for women to know there are opportunities available to them in the trades, said Program Supervisor Michelle Stockwell. “We want to increase participation and empower them to succeed.”

Data from the 2018 Institute for Women Policy Research Report shows that less than 3.4% of employees in construction trades were women. Furthermore, information from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics reports women as being underrepresented across agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and utility fields.

The Women in Trades Expo is set from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The event will be hosted by the WSWHE BOCES Conference Center at 267 Ballard Road in Wilton. Those interested in attending should register in advance online.