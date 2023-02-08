QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has released the next roster off writers set to visit campus. The college’s Writers Project series invites several authors to visit the college campus every semester, to talk about their work and answer questions from English students.

Spring 2023’s slate of Writers Project authors includes Diana Bryson Barnes, Jiwon Choi, Tara Stillions Whitehead, Stephen Sexton and Leontia Flynn. SUNY Adirondack creative writing students will get a reading of their own to close out the semester.

Barnes kicks the series off on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Dearlove Hall Visual Arts Gallery. Barnes is a regional local, a broadcast journalist and a Spanish teacher at Saratoga-based Skidmore College. She is also a writer and speaker with work that revolved around the U.S.-Mexico border, and the role of women in easing human suffering there.

“Diana is a gift to upstate New York, enlightening us with firsthand and journalistic feature stories about life at the American-Mexican border — the vibrancy, the passion, the suffering, the fear, and the incredible hope offered by activists and immigrants working together to improve conditions for the families with mouths to feed who are stuck between two very different cultures and governments,” said Kathleen McCoy, distinguished professor of English at SUNY Adirondack and organizer of The Writers Project.

Visiting at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Jiwon Choi is a poet and editor at Hanging Loose Press. She is the author of the poetry collections “One Daughter is Worth Ten Sons” and “I Used to be Korean,” both of which tackle her identity as a Korean citizen. Choi is also an early childhood educator at the Educational Alliance. Her work has been seen in publications including Painted Bride Quarterly, Bombay Gin Literary Journal, Rigorous and Hanging Loose Magazine.

Tara Stillions Whitehead will come to SUNY Adirondack on Monday, March 27. A writer and filmmaker, Whitehead is an assistant professor of Film, Video and Digital Media Production at Messiah University. Her essay “The Mother Must Die and Other Lies Fairy Tales Told Me” was renowned in Best American Essays 2022. Her work can also be found in cream city review, The Rupture, Fairy Tale Review and Chicago Review.

Stephen Sexton and Leontia Flynn are a package deal. Visiting SUNY Adirondack by Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, the pair of Belfast-based poets are teachers at Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry at Queen’s University Belfast. Flynn’s most recent book, “The Radio,” focuses on the relationship between technology and human relationships. Sexton’s work includes a poem about the “Super Mario Brothers” video games, which have served as a metaphor for grief.

“I am utterly delighted to host these two exciting and well-reputed poets whom it was my honor to meet and discuss poetry with at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry,” McCoy said. “Their work proves that poetry is nimble enough to address our very modern obsessions with technology, queer relationships, and living with spirit in the old world or the new. Students will be excited to see how technology can become a subject in poetry, and community members will marvel at the dexterous voices of humane and lively voices in the contemporary Northern Irish poetry scene.”

Graduating creative writing students will read their own works at a presentation on May 1. All Writers Project events are free and open to the public.