WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once Halloween terror and Thanksgiving turkeys have come and gone, Warrensburg gets festive with an annual Christmas festival that lights up the town and welcomes Santa Claus to the Adirondacks. Starting this week, holiday decor is on sale supporting the holiday fun to come.

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. is selling Adirondack balsam wreaths in preparation for the 35th annual Christmas in Warrensburgh. 16- and 20-inch wreaths, respectively on 12- and 16-inch frames, are on sale for $15 and $18.

All wreaths are made with local pinecones, and can be picked up on Friday, Nov. 24 at First Baptist Church in Warrensburg. All orders can be made by phone at (518) 466-5497, or by email to taawhalen@yahoo.com.

The 35th annual Christmas in Warrensburgh comes to town on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like ‘Gnome’ For The Holidays.” The full schedule includes a festival of lights, pet photos with Santa, Toyland, a petting zoo, bazaars, gingerbread house decoration, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and live music, with a full schedule to come.