WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while – the World’s Largest Garage Sale is back.

The annual townwide flea market and craft fair returns to Warrensburg on the weekend of Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. Every year, over 500 vendors set up booths and tables to sell everything from collectibles and toys to woodworking and cast iron, with everything from antiques to used records in between. Fair food and scenery along the Warrensburg riverfront are also part of the fun.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale stretches over a mile up Main Street through the town of Warrensburg, north of Lake George. Additional parking will be set up at the Warren County Fairgrounds at 356 Schroon River Road. Free shuttle buses run from the fairgrounds to downtown Main Street locations on Saturday and Sunday, running every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.