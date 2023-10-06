GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum is reopening this weekend, after three weeks of closure to work on some new educational attractions. The result – a new mountain for young learners to climb.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the museum reopens with the grand unveiling of MountainTots, an exhibit specially designed for toddlers, with Adirondack-themed play areas like a lean-to, river crossing, and safe climbing wall. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a grand opening will welcome families back to the museum and its newest feature.

“MountainTots will feature the diverse people, land, and animals of the Adirondacks, where young visitors from all over can learn more about what makes our region beautiful,” said museum Executive Director Bethanie Muska Lawrence. “We are shining a special light on the Haudenosaunee people who have been in New York since before colonization. It’s important that, when we talk about the diversity of our region, we’re not forgetting the people who have been here longer than any of us.”

Saturday’s grand opening features more than just fun for toddlers. Wildlife education organization Animals with Bernie will have a Canadian Lynx, an African Pygmy Hedgehog, and a South American Chinchilla for kids to meet. A storytime hour will also be held at 1 p.m.

The new addition was created with help from the Statewide Community Regrant Program. The museum is set to hold a masquerade gala event later in October.