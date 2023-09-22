GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wool and the wisdom that comes with it are weaving their way to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival returns to the home of the Washington County Fair this weekend.

Live music, children’s activities, craft workshops, and more come to the fairground from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Over 130 artisans, farmers and craftspeople call the festival home for the weekend. Adult admission is $5, and children under 13 get in for free. Free parking is available aplenty at the fairgrounds.

The full festival schedule includes:

Saturday, Sept. 23

Hands-on workshops For the Love of Color and Texture: Exploring Art Batt Construction for All Fiber Desires 10 a.m. Fundamentals of art yarn spinning, drum carding, and yarn for weaving; participants will leave with an art batt or two Intermediate and Advanced Drop Spinning 11:30 a.m. Further technique exploration that may cover “Ply on the Fly” and finer points of spinning, depending on the skill level of participants A Gnome of Your Own 2 p.m. Basic needle felting to create a decorative gnome

Children’s activities Beaded Indian corn with Three Sisters: 10:30 a.m. – noon Wet felting: Noon – 2 p.m. Straw weaving: 2-3 p.m. Pumpkin decoration Face painting

Sheep shearing demonstrations 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Live music by Northern Borne

Sunday, Sept. 24