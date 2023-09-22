GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wool and the wisdom that comes with it are weaving their way to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival returns to the home of the Washington County Fair this weekend.
Live music, children’s activities, craft workshops, and more come to the fairground from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Over 130 artisans, farmers and craftspeople call the festival home for the weekend. Adult admission is $5, and children under 13 get in for free. Free parking is available aplenty at the fairgrounds.
The full festival schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 23
- Hands-on workshops
- For the Love of Color and Texture: Exploring Art Batt Construction for All Fiber Desires
- 10 a.m.
- Fundamentals of art yarn spinning, drum carding, and yarn for weaving; participants will leave with an art batt or two
- Intermediate and Advanced Drop Spinning
- 11:30 a.m.
- Further technique exploration that may cover “Ply on the Fly” and finer points of spinning, depending on the skill level of participants
- A Gnome of Your Own
- 2 p.m.
- Basic needle felting to create a decorative gnome
- For the Love of Color and Texture: Exploring Art Batt Construction for All Fiber Desires
- Children’s activities
- Beaded Indian corn with Three Sisters: 10:30 a.m. – noon
- Wet felting: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Straw weaving: 2-3 p.m.
- Pumpkin decoration
- Face painting
- Sheep shearing demonstrations
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
- Live music by Northern Borne
Sunday, Sept. 24
- Hands-on workshops
- Needle-Felted Sheep Ornament
- 11:30 a.m.
- Needle felt a sheep ornament for your Christmas tree
- Project Selection Tips for Breed-Specific Fleece and Yarn
- 2 p.m.
- Learn how to select the right fleece or yarn for different spinning, knitting, crocheting, punching, and weaving projects
- Needle-Felted Sheep Ornament
- Children’s activities
- Beaded Indian corn with Three Sisters: 10:30 a.m. – noon
- Wet felting: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Straw weaving: 2-3 p.m.
- Pumpkin decoration
- Face painting
- Sheep shearing demonstrations
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
- Live music by David Moore