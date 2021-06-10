Women’s group to hold annual charity golf tournament

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need, Inc. will hold its 12th annual golf tournament and auction on Monday, June 28 at Cronin’s Golf Course in Warrensburg.

The format will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. with teams consisting of men, women and mixed. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:15 a.m. Cost per golfer is $100 for non-members and $75 for Cronin’s members. The cost includes golf, cart, lunch, beverages on the course, prizes and a steak bake. Non-golfers who would like to attend the steak bake and auction beginning at 4 p.m. pay $35.

The Lake George Region for WIN, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3). The purpose of the WIN committee has been to help women and families in the communities of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Albany and Essex counties. The women and men helped may be the sole support of the family, living alone, elderly, married or divorced. The main criteria is need.

WIN’s help is provided in many ways: clothing, food, financial assistance, fuel, oil and firewood. The newest WIN programs are: hygiene bags for local school districts, chemo bags for Albany Med’s children’s cancer unit and blessing bags for the local homeless filled with necessities to make life more comfortable. All of WIN’s cases are confidential.

Reservations and payment in full is preferred on or before Monday, June 21. To register for the tournament, purchase a ticket for the steak bake/auction or inquire about becoming a hole sponsor contact Nancy Nichols at (518) 744-1556, or Deb Foley at (518) 222-9325.