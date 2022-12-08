QUEENSBURY and SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC (WWAARC) is bringing holiday cheer to both of its home bases this month. The disability services organization is hosting a winter wonderland, twofold.

The WWAARC Winter Wonderland celebration comes to its Queensbury and Slingerlands offices on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event. Each location features more than 45 trees, as well as complimentary hot chocolate, candy canes and holiday music.

The trees are the center of the action. At both locations, visitors can vote for their favorite.

The WWAARC Winter Wonderland runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16. The pair of festive events are at 436 Quaker Road in Queensbury and 334 Krumkill Road in Slingerlands, respectively.