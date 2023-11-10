GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will be presenting the return of their annual Winter Arts Festival. The event will be held at the Queensbury Hotel on December 3.

The festival will feature the handcrafted creations of over 50 artisans. Vendors will offer products ranging from jewelry and pottery to wood carvings and furniture.

Crafts at the event will be reviewed by a jury of artists. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queensbury Hotel is located at 88 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. The event is free to attend and open to the public.