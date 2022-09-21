QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Adirondack Winery, October is a big month. Specifically, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time where many don pink ribbons or clothes in support of loved ones fighting breast cancer – or else in memory of those who have fought it before.

The winery is entering its 10th year of holding the “Drink Pink” fundraiser, an effort to raise money for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks, a program of the American Cancer Society. This year, the winery has set its goal: To raise $15,000 in support of breast cancer research.

“In the ten years that we have done this fundraiser, I have spoken with so many customers and employees who have had their lives directly impacted by breast cancer,” said Adirondack Winery President & Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “Beyond giving us an opportunity to raise money for a very worthy cause, Drink Pink is our chance to rally behind those in our community who need our support, to let them know we’re in their corner.”

Adirondack Winery kicked off the season last Friday, Sept. 16, with pink cocktails, charcuterie, candles and other items. Everything for sale generated proceeds for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – and that’s just the start.

Over the course of the Drink Pink campaign, the winery will be selling specialty products that will financially benefit the effort. If you’re wondering what items support the cause, it’s easy to figure it out – the most popular is a limited-editing “Drink Pink Berry Breeze” wine.

Other fundraiser efforts include three craft classes at the winery’s new Queensbury headquarters; and raffle tickets sold for prizes including gift cards to businesses around the Lake George area. On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Drink Pink season culminates with a Making Strides walk at City Park in Glens Falls.