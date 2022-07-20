LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival came back to the Lake George area in June, inviting around 120 vendors to Charles R. Wood Park from around New York and the surrounding region. Hometown wineries, cideries and much more came to town, serving up a taste of something local to a crowd of over 3,000 people daily across the weekend of June 25-27.
On Wednesday, the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival announced its winners from the People’s Choice votes collected by the several thousand attendees to visit this year. All voters are also asked to fill out a survey detailing their favorite vendors, and will be entered to win a $1,800 cash prize.
This year’s People’s Choice winners, by category:
- Best Winery
- 1st Place: Adirondack Winery
- 2nd Place: Three Brother’s Winery
- 3rd Place: Thousand Islands Winery
- Best Cidery
- 1st: Nine Pin Cider
- 2nd: Awestruck Hard Cider
- 3rd: Bombshell Cider
- Best Distillery
- 1st: Cooperstown Distillery
- 2nd: Albany Distillery Co.
- 3rd: 1857 Spirits
- Best Brewery
- 1st: Adirondack Brewery
- 2nd: War Horse Brewing Company
- 3rd: Drink NY Craft
- Best Meadery
- 1st: The Bull & Bee
- 2nd: Helderberg Meadworks
- 3rd: W.A. Meadworks
- Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Producer
- 1st: Wild Bill’s Soda
- 2nd: Dottie’s Lemonade
- 3rd: Upstate Coffee
- Best Food Truck
- 1st: The Mac Factor
- 2nd: Miller’s Backyard BBQ
- 3rd: Lidia’s Empanadas
- Best Artisan Food Vendor
- 1st: Cheese Filled Company
- 2nd: Cooperstown Cheese Company
- 3rd: Jerky Hut
- Best Specialty Vendor
- 1st: ADK Native Wood Designs
- 2nd: Love is On Lake George
- 3rd: Homemade Cabin Soaps
The festival was in its sixth year this summer, returning for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third year in a row, the festival benefitted Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The organization receives a portion of all ticket sales.