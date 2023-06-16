LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wiawaka Center for Women uses Lake George as a backdrop for arts celebrations, wellness programs and workshops, all in dedication to enriching the lives of women. This summer, Wiawaka’s traditions turn 120 years old, and the center has a schedule of summer programming designed to celebrate.

Known for its patronage by artist Georgia O’Keefe, Wiawaka is holding a special “Georgia O’Keefe Week” from Monday to Friday, July 10-14. O’Keefe Week will join Artists in Residency Week (July 3-9) and Strong Women Inspire Me Week (Aug. 21-24) in honoring women like swimmer Diane Struble.

“We take great pride in this historical milestone and express our deep gratitude to all our

supporters who have been instrumental in helping us reach this significant achievement,” said Wiawaka Center Executive Director Doreen Kelly.

Wiawaka hosts historical tours every Monday at 5 p.m. with dinner served after. Reservations are encouraged at (518) 668-9690. Wiawaka Center was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.