LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival got underway this week, bringing classical music and talent from around the world to the Queen of American Lakes. Festgoers can get in for the full week or for three days, to see some of over 100 talents.
Most performances through the festival will be held at the Carriage House, located at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. The full schedule for the festival includes:
- Sunday, Aug. 6
- 6:30 p.m.: Opening celebration with opening remarks by festival founders, free with either pass
- Monday, Aug. 7
- 2 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library
- 3 p.m.: Open podcast recording with the Upbeat! podcast
- Tuesday, Aug. 8
- 1:30 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library
- 3 p.m.: “Victorian Tea Party” featuring performances by recipients of Lake George Music Festival scholarships
- $35 admission, not included in festival passes
- Wednesday, Aug. 9
- 10 and 11:30 a.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library
- 7:30 p.m.: Festival Symphony Orchestra at Shepard Park, featuring guest ensemble ARKAI
- Thursday, Aug. 10
- 3 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence
- Friday, Aug. 11
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence
- Saturday, Aug. 12
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence, featuring guest artist Michael Brown
- Sunday, Aug. 13
- 1 p.m.: “Piano Mania” recital featuring pianists ranging from mentor to fellow
- Monday, Aug. 14
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence
- Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 5 p.m.: “Festival Happy Hour” at Fort William Henry’s Tankard Tavern with director and conductor Roger Kalia; a chance to learn more about the festival’s repertoire
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence, featuring guest artist William Purvis
- Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 10 a.m.: Open full orchestra rehearsal
- Only open to donors, pass holders, Music Festival Guild members
- 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence
- 10 a.m.: Open full orchestra rehearsal
- Thursday, Aug. 17
- 2 p.m.: 10 world-premiere performances by fellows of the Composition Institute, directed by Alyssa Weinberg, featuring new pieces performed by Rhythm Method
- 6:30 p.m.: Pre-performance discussion leading up to this year’s grand finale performance, with conversation led by Sheridan Seyfried and Roger Kalia
- 7:30 p.m.: The Grand Finale Symphony Orchestra Concert, conducted by Roger Kalia; featuring a world premiere performance of Sheridan Seyfried’s new symphony, as well as Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite
The makeup of the festival includes over 100 artists every year. Guest and mentor artists retreating to a world of music in Lake George this year include:
Guest artists
- Arkai
- Aug. 6-10
- Concert on Aug. 9
- Ani Kavafian
- Aug. 8-11
- Master class and concert on Aug. 10
- Michael Brown
- Aug. 10-13
- Master class and concert on Aug. 12
- William Purvis
- Aug. 13-16
- Master class and concert on Aug. 15
Mentor artists
- Beomjae Kim
- Flute
- Republic of Korea
- Joshua Lauretig
- Oboe
- U.S.
- Stas Chernishev
- Clarinet
- Russia
- Eleni Katz
- Bassoon
- U.S.
- Eric Huckins
- Horn
- U.S.
- Walter Hoffbauer
- Trumpet
- Czech Republic
- Kevin R. Dombrowski
- Trombone
- U.S.
- Anastasia Agapova
- Violin
- Russia
- Amalia Hall
- Violin
- New Zealand
- Barbora Kolářová
- Violin
- Czech Republic
- Milena Kolářová
- Violin
- Czech Republic
- Jordan Bak
- Viola
- U.S.
- Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong
- Viola
- Hong Kong
- Mia Barcia-Colombo
- Cello
- U.S.
- Arlen Hlusko
- Cello
- Canada
- Charles Paul
- Bass
- U.S.
- David Fung
- Piano
- Australia/U.S.
- Sun-A Park
- Piano
- South Korea/U.S.
- Rosanna Moore
- Harp
- U.K.
- Garrett Arney
- Percussion
- U.S.
- Roger Kalia
- Conductor
- U.S.
Festival passes are still available. Full fest passes are priced at $165, with 3-concert passes at $59.