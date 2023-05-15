SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Historical Park is, as the name says, a gathering space for local history. This summer, local music will come together there, too.

South Glens Falls’ annual Concerts in the Park series kicks off again starting this July. Concerts are free, with help from the South Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Every concert is set for a Saturday. This summer’s lineup includes:

Broken Spurs Band July 1

Marcabes July 8

Noise of Summer – acapella July 15

Just Looking Band July 22

Rustic Spirit July 29

Super Mega Ultra Aug. 5

Harmonic Duo Aug. 12

Heard Aug 19



Each concert runs from 5-7 p.m. Food vendors are being sought to serve alongside the music. Those interested in vending can reach out to event sponsor John “JD” Donahue at (518) 744-4143, or jdaries411@yahoo.com.

South Glens Falls Historical Park is located along the Hudson River at the western terminus of 1st Street and River Street. The park is connected to the Betar Bikeway.