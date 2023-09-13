LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the lake air fills with music, as the Jazz at the Lake festival comes to the village of Lake George. Organized by the Lake George Arts Project, the festival is a three-day extravaganza of free jazz music, all located at the Shepard Park Amphitheater. Food vendors dot the park, with more options available in town.

The festival is held rain or shine, with the Lake George High School auditorium used as a rain location. While free music comes to the park every day, some other performances can be seen at local venues in the village.

All performances are held at Shepard Park unless listed otherwise. This year’s Jazz at the Lake schedule includes:

Friday, Sept. 15

Endea Owens & The Cookout 6 p.m.

Jazz Around Town 7:30 p.m. Scott Hopkins Trio at Gaslight Heard at The Barnsider Ria Curley, Chuck Lamb & the Curley Lamb Nu-Soul-Jaz Project at Caldwell Lake George Library Dylan Perrillo and Brad Brose at The East Cove



Saturday, Sept. 16

Coffee and Jazz 10 a.m. James Rissacher at Caldwell Lake George Library

Naya Baaz: Rez Abbasi & Josh Feinberg 1 p.m.

Aubrey Johnson Group 3 p.m.

Jared Schonig Quintet 5 p.m.

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque 8 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 16

Duduka Da Fonseca & Quarteto Universal 1 p.m.

Richie Goods/Chien Chien “Connected” 3 p.m.

Emilio Solla & the Tango Jazz Orchestra 5 p.m.



Saturday and Sunday food vendors include A&S Spice on Wheels, Stinky Coffee, The Barnsider, Vashti’s Kitchen Delights, Weiner Wagon, Adirondack Olykoeks, Cafe Euphoria, and Giovanni Fresco.