WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that the village of Lake George is full of music in the summertime. A few miles northwest, away from the Queen of American Lakes and further into the Adirondacks, the town of Warrensburg has its own summer lineup already underway.

The Warrensburg Summer Concert Series is up and running, as of late June. Shows are held weekly, 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through the summer and up until Sept. 14. Each show is held at the Warrensburg Recreation Field on Library Avenue. All concerts are completely free, and will be held rain or shine.

Bands coming to Warrensburg this summer include country, rock, folk and bluegrass groups. The 2022 concert schedule includes:

June 22 Warren County Ramblers

June 29 New Nashville Sound

July 6 Rugged Country

July 13 Froggy Mountain

July 20 Stone Mountain Band

July 27 Whisky River



Aug. 3 Hand Pick Band

Aug. 10 Tommy Burke

Aug. 17 Marty Wendell

Aug. 24 Larry Ebere

Aug. 31 Grint-N-Whisky

Sept. 7 Warren County Ramblers

Sept. 14 Rugged County



The concerts join near-daily free shows in Lake George. Concerts in the village include the Lake George Arts Project Wednesday concerts, as well as the Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series, joining other all-free offerings at Shepard Park.

Further south in Lake Luzerne, the Luzerne Chamber Music Festival leads off a season of classical music at the Luzerne Music Center. The campus’ offerings also include numerous student showcase concerts, as well as its Faculty Artist series.