LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The lineup is out for Lake George’s Labor Day weekend music festival. The Adirondack Independence Music Festival returns to the lake on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3.

Popular jam band moe. headlines for a second year in a row, playing two nights. This year, they’re joined by fellow leading act Dark Star Orchestra, playing two sets. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $180 for general weekend admission or $330 for a VIP weekend pass.

The lineup includes:

Dark Star Orchestra

moe.

Rubblebucket

Keller Williams

Dumpstaphunk

Mihali

Prince/Bowie Performing the music of Prince & David Bowie Feat. members of Pink Talking Fish, Twiddle, The Machine, Cool Cool Cool

Dogs in a Pile

Melt

Neighbor

Eggy

Roots of Creation

Jimkata

Lucid

Karina Rykman

Sophistafunk

Sam Kininger & The A-Beez

Baked Shrimp

Escaper

Creamery Station

Suke Cerulo Band

Hilltop

