LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The lineup is out for Lake George’s Labor Day weekend music festival. The Adirondack Independence Music Festival returns to the lake on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3.
Popular jam band moe. headlines for a second year in a row, playing two nights. This year, they’re joined by fellow leading act Dark Star Orchestra, playing two sets. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $180 for general weekend admission or $330 for a VIP weekend pass.
The lineup includes:
- Dark Star Orchestra
- moe.
- Rubblebucket
- Keller Williams
- Dumpstaphunk
- Mihali
- Prince/Bowie
- Performing the music of Prince & David Bowie
- Feat. members of Pink Talking Fish, Twiddle, The Machine, Cool Cool Cool
- Dogs in a Pile
- Melt
- Neighbor
- Eggy
- Roots of Creation
- Jimkata
- Lucid
- Karina Rykman
- Sophistafunk
- Sam Kininger & The A-Beez
- Baked Shrimp
- Escaper
- Creamery Station
- Suke Cerulo Band
- Hilltop
The Adirondack Independence Music Festival is one of many chances to jam out around Lake George this summer. Check out all the live music coming to the lake.