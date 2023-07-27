LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The lineup is out for Lake George’s Labor Day weekend music festival. The Adirondack Independence Music Festival returns to the lake on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3.

Popular jam band moe. headlines for a second year in a row, playing two nights. This year, they’re joined by fellow leading act Dark Star Orchestra, playing two sets. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $180 for general weekend admission or $330 for a VIP weekend pass.

The lineup includes:

  • Dark Star Orchestra
  • moe.
  • Rubblebucket
  • Keller Williams
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • Mihali
  • Prince/Bowie
    • Performing the music of Prince & David Bowie
    • Feat. members of Pink Talking Fish, Twiddle, The Machine, Cool Cool Cool
  • Dogs in a Pile
  • Melt
  • Neighbor
  • Eggy
  • Roots of Creation
  • Jimkata
  • Lucid
  • Karina Rykman
  • Sophistafunk
  • Sam Kininger & The A-Beez
  • Baked Shrimp
  • Escaper
  • Creamery Station
  • Suke Cerulo Band
  • Hilltop

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival is one of many chances to jam out around Lake George this summer. Check out all the live music coming to the lake.