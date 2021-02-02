Whitehall man arrested twice in 3 days

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Queensbury report arresting Matthew T. Pomainville, 25, of Whitehall two separate times on January 30 and February 1.

Since April 2020, a string of larcenies was committed at the Target in Queensbury. Police had a description of a suspect. They say they matched it to Pomainville when they pulled him over on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls at about 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they pulled over Pomainville when they watched his vehicle make a series of traffic violations. They say they matched him to the suspect description from the Target larcenies, giving them probable cause to search his vehicle. Police say the search yielded several electronic items stolen from Target just a few hours earlier, on Friday. They say that, all told, Pomainville has stolen about $2,000 from Target since April.

Troopers stopped Pomainville again on Monday, this time entering Kingsbury on State Route 4, after they say he was involved in a hit and run. Police say Pomainville was driving northbound on Main Street in South Glens Falls when he left the road, hitting a crosswalk sign off the eastern shoulder. They say that he backed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

While interviewing Pomainville, police say he seemed impaired. After they say he failed a field sobriety test. he was arrested again, this time for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was then evaluated by a police expert who said he could not safely operate a vehicle.

Pomainville’s charges include: