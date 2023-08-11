WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Whitehall is hosting a community garage sale at the start of September. The annual Whitehall Yard/Garage Sale Days are coming on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3.

Sales are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with many setting up on Friday evening. Shopping maps will be available at several locations across Whitehall, including:

Putorti’s Broadway Market, 155 Broadway

Stewart’s Shops, 60 Poultney St.

Whitehall Municipal Building, 68 Skenesborough Drive

The Times Emporium, 126 Main St.

Locals who plan to sell are asked to reach out to whitehallthrives@aol.com with their address by Sunday, Aug. 27, in order to guarantee a spot on the shopping map. Local restaurants will be open, as well as Skene Manor and the Skenesborough Museum.