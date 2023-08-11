WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Whitehall is hosting a community garage sale at the start of September. The annual Whitehall Yard/Garage Sale Days are coming on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3.
Sales are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with many setting up on Friday evening. Shopping maps will be available at several locations across Whitehall, including:
- Putorti’s Broadway Market, 155 Broadway
- Stewart’s Shops, 60 Poultney St.
- Whitehall Municipal Building, 68 Skenesborough Drive
- The Times Emporium, 126 Main St.
Locals who plan to sell are asked to reach out to whitehallthrives@aol.com with their address by Sunday, Aug. 27, in order to guarantee a spot on the shopping map. Local restaurants will be open, as well as Skene Manor and the Skenesborough Museum.