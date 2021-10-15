White House indicates November 8 border reopening date

Car crossing the border into Canada, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. will start letting vaccinated Canadians across the border on November 8, according to New York State legislators.

Both Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins have confirmed the date the White House indicated to NEWS10’s sister stations in Syracuse and Buffalo. Higgins, a longtime advocate of reopening the border, shared the update on Twitter Friday morning. Previously, he’s discussed both economic and social reasons for ending the border closure.

“A robust cross-border exchange between the United States and Canada is fundamental to our binational relationship and mutually beneficial to our nations’ citizens, businesses, and economies,” he has said. Earlier this week, Higgins said that “the sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities…is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge.”

Canadians who cross the border will need to provide proof that they’re protected against COVID-19.