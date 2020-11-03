While waiting to vote, North Country voters share hopes for next 4 years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The line to vote was out the door at 6 a.m. at Stone Presbyterian Church.

Although many have already cast their vote through early voting or absentee ballots, many more in the city of Watertown will vote in person today. North Country voters, including mothers, U.S. Army Veterans, and first-time voters expressed their viewpoints and the importance of participating in all elections.

Several shared their hopes for the next presidential term, as well as hopes for local politicians. In the North Country, presidential candidates are not the only names on the ballot. In Jefferson County, residents are voting for congressional candidates, senators and members of the New York State Assembly.

The polls across New York, including the Stone Presbyterian Church, will close at 9 p.m.

Watch full statements from North Country voters in the video footage above.

