GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The cold is settling in, and some snowfall has made its way to the North Country. As it comes, so too does ski season. Mountains around the Adirondacks are getting ready to host another season of winter sports.
Whether you choose skis or a snowboard, you have plenty of options in the Adirondacks. Here’s what to know about some of the best spots for winter sports, from Glens Falls up through the High Peaks and beyond.
Gore Mountain
- 793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek
- 2,537′ vertical drop
- 42 miles of trail, 448 acres
- Projected opening date: Friday, Nov. 25
Gore Mountain is located in North Creek, a drive north into the mountains from Lake George. The ski area is divided into seven different mountain areas, including the North Creek Ski Bowl; Northwoods; Burnt Ridge; Straight Brook; Topridge; North Side; and High Peaks. The Ski Bowl area has been the mountain’s original base camp since 1934.
McCauley Mountain
- 300 McCauley Mountain Road, Old Forge
- 633′ vertical drop
- 21 ski trails, all between 3,000 and 5,000 feet
- Projected opening: Early December
McCauley Mountain Ski Area is on the shorter side, making it great for beginner skiers and families. Trails from the summit are accommodating to those still learning the ropes.
Mt. Pisgah
- 92 Mount Pisgah Drive, Saranac Lake
- 329′ vertical drop
- Seven trails across 15 acres
Family-friendly mountain operated by the Village of Saranac Lake. Home to a popular mountain bike club in the summer.
Oak Mountain Ski Center
- 141 Novosel Way, Speculator
- 650′ vertical drop
- 22 trails, the longest running at 7,920 feet
- Projected opening date: Saturday, Dec. 10
Located in Speculator, west of Lake George in the West Canada Lake Wilderness. The small mountain offers a ski and snowboard school and relaxed atmosphere.
Titus Mountain
- 215 Johnson Road, Malone
- 2025′ summit elevation
- 50 trails across three mountains, including ski and tube paths
Titus Mountain is located in Malone, at the north end of New York and the Adirondacks. In addition to daytime skiing, the mountain features Moon Valley, an area made special for after-dark skiing. Those looking for a place to host a special group can “Own the Upper,” reserving the upper mountain for a private event.
West Mountain
- 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
- 1,010′ vertical drop
- 31 trails across 126+ acres
- Projected opening date: Saturday, Dec. 10
Located just west of Glens Falls, south of the start of the Adirondack Park, West Mountain is on the up-and-up. The mountain offers daytime and after-dark skiing, snowboarding and tubing. In the warmer months, the mountain has seen increasing business at its treetop adventure course, and has hosted numerous festivals. 15 of its trails remain open after dark.
Whiteface Mountain
- 5021 Route 86, Wilmington
- 3,430′ vertical drop
- 91 trails across 22 miles, 53 acres
- Projected opening date: Friday, Nov. 25
Whiteface Mountain is located in Wilmington, north of Lake Placid, and is part of the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness. The mountain is known for having the greatest vertical climb east of the Rocky Mountains. Whiteface offers a great number of steep trails, and operates the Bear Dean Learning Center for newbies.